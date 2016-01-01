Search

Optometry
Healthcare at a Glance in Memphis, TN

Residents of Memphis, TN, have access to top-rated general and specialized healthcare facilities near them. The Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis and the Methodist Hospitals of Memphis are in the Le Bonheur healthcare network for general care. The Le Bonheur Children's Hospital and the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital provide children’s care. Veterans can find care in the Memphis VA Medical Center, and Union Avenue VA Clinic.

Memphis’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks the Methodist Hospitals of Memphis, a part of the Le Bonheur healthcare network, as #2 in Memphis and #6 for general care in Tennessee. They regionally rank in nine different procedures/conditions, including:

  • heart failure
  • heart attack
  • diabetes

U.S. News ranks the Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, an extension of the Methodist Hospitals of Memphis, and as part of the Le Bonheur healthcare network, as #2 in all of Tennessee and #8 in the Southeast region. They nationally rank in seven different children’s specialties, including:

  • #13 in pediatric cardiology & heart surgery
  • #22 in pediatric urology
  • #24 in pediatric orthopedics
