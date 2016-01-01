Search

Optometry
Healthcare at a Glance in Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh has several large healthcare systems. Most notable is the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC). It has 35 facilities throughout western PA and nearby Ohio. Ranked #1 in the area is UPMC’s Presbyterian Shadyside. UPMC also has a cancer center and a children’s hospital.

Other hospital systems in greater Pittsburgh include Allegheny Health and Heritage. Veterans in the Steel City can get care at VA Pittsburgh Healthcare system. Birmingham Care, a free clinic, provides primary and specialty care for underserved populations.

Pittsburgh’s Top-Rated Facilities

UPMC is Pittsburgh’s top-rated healthcare system. All its facilities combined rank nationally in 10 adult specialties, including:

  • #18 Cancer
  • #24 Diabetes & Endocrinology
  • #23 Neurology & Neurosurgery
  • #26 Orthopedics

The Western Psychiatric Institute is UPMC’s leading behavioral health hospital. It offers inpatient and outpatient care for behavioral health services.

