Search

Optometry
Close Icon
See All Optometry in Toledo, Ohio

Find and Book Optometrists Near Me in Toledo, OH

Find qualified optometrists near you in Toledo, OH who accept your insurance and book online.
Filter & Sort
Close Icon
Sort By
Recommended Distance Rating: High to Low
Filter By

Insurance

Insurance
View All

Gender

Gender

Distance

Distance

Specialty

Specialty

Age

Age

Availability

Availability

Language

Language

Patient Satisfaction

Patient Satisfaction

Affiliated Facility

Affiliated Facility
View All
Reset
Insurance Coverage
Close Icon
Reset

139 Results for Optometry near Toledo, OH

Recommended Distance Rating: High to Low

Healthcare at a Glance in Toledo, OH

Toledo residents have access to many general and specialty care options. There is the ProMedica Toledo Hospital for local care, and as part of the Mercy Health Network, the Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center and Mercy Health-St. Anne Hospital, respectively. Children’s care is found through the Toledo Children’s Hospital and the Mercy Health-Children’s Hospital. Veterans can find local care with the Toledo VA Clinic.

Toledo’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks the ProMedica Toledo Hospital as #1 in Toledo and #8 in the Ohio Lowlands and Plains regional area. They’re high performers in 13 different procedures/conditions, including:

  • heart bypass surgery
  • diabetes
  • colon cancer surgery

U.S. News ranks the Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center as high performers in five different procedures/conditions, including:

  • heart failure
  • kidney failure
  • stroke
4 Sources
Everything you need to find the right doctors near you

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.