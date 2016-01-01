Search

Optometry
Healthcare at a Glance in Columbus, OH

Columbus is home to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Ohio-Mount Carmel East and West Hospitals and the Health Riverside Methodist Hospital are additional healthcare options in the area. For children’s healthcare, there’s the Nationwide Children's Hospital.

Columbus’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center as the #1 facility in the region and #2 in central Ohio. The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center nationally ranks in 10 adult specialties, including:

  • #8 in ear, nose, and throat
  • #19 in diabetes & endocrinology
  • #27 in cancer

U.S. News ranks the Nationwide Children’s Hospital as #8 in their Best Children’s Hospital Honor Roll. Regionally, Nationwide Children’s Hospital ranks as #2 in Ohio and the Midwest. Nationally, they rank in 10 children’s specialties, including:

  • #6 in pediatric neurology & neurosurgery
  • #7 in pediatric pulmonology & lung surgery
  • #8 in pediatric cancer
