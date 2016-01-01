Search

Healthcare at a Glance in Staten Island, NY

Staten Island’s leading hospitals are Staten Island University Hospital and Richmond University Medical Center. South Beach Psychiatric Center offers mental health services and is part of New York’s Office of Mental Health. The children’s hospital nearest to Staten Island is Maimonides Infants and Children’s Hospital of Brooklyn.

Staten Island’s Top-Rated Facilities

Staten Island University Hospital has two campuses with a combined 668 beds. U.S. News rates Staten Island University Hospital as high performing in nine conditions and procedures, including:

  • colon cancer surgery
  • diabetes

Richmond University Medical Center, a 470-bed facility, has a level 1 trauma center and rates as high performing in two conditions and procedures, including:

  • heart failure
  • kidney failure
