Search

Optometry
Close Icon
See All Optometry in Buffalo, New York

Find and Book Optometrists Near Me in Buffalo, NY

Find qualified optometrists near you in Buffalo, NY who accept your insurance and book online.
Filter & Sort
Close Icon
Sort By
Recommended Distance Rating: High to Low
Filter By

Insurance

Insurance
View All

Gender

Gender

Distance

Distance

Specialty

Specialty

Age

Age

Availability

Availability

Language

Language

Patient Satisfaction

Patient Satisfaction
Reset
Insurance Coverage
Close Icon
Reset

222 Results for Optometry near Buffalo, NY

Recommended Distance Rating: High to Low

Healthcare at a Glance in Buffalo, NY

Buffalo houses the nationally ranked Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and a couple of high-performing medical facilities, including Buffalo General Medical Center and Mercy-Hospital Buffalo. The Buffalo Psychiatry Center offers mental health care. Children can find general care in the John R. Oishei Children's Hospital.

Buffalo’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center as #34 in Cancer for adult specialty. Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center rates high performing in two procedures and conditions, including:

  • gastroenterology & gi surgery
  • urology

U.S. News ranks the Buffalo General Medical Center as the #1 healthcare facility in Buffalo and the #17 ranked facility in New York. Buffalo General Medical Center is high performing in 14 procedures and conditions, including:

  • cardiology & heart surgery
  • neurology & neurosurgery
3 Sources
Everything you need to find the right doctors near you

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.