Search

Optometry
Close Icon
See All Optometry in Henderson, Nevada

Find and Book Optometrists Near Me in Henderson, NV

Find qualified optometrists near you in Henderson, NV who accept your insurance and book online.
Filter & Sort
Close Icon
Sort By
Recommended Distance Rating: High to Low
Filter By

Insurance

Insurance
View All

Gender

Gender

Distance

Distance

Specialty

Specialty
View All

Age

Age

Availability

Availability

Language

Language
View All

Patient Satisfaction

Patient Satisfaction

Affiliated Facility

Affiliated Facility
Reset
Insurance Coverage
Close Icon
Reset

339 Results for Optometry near Henderson, NV

Recommended Distance Rating: High to Low

Healthcare at a Glance in Henderson, NV

Residents of Henderson have several healthcare facilities available to them, including the regional provider Dignity Health and Henderson Hospital, a 170-bed facility. Veterans living in Henderson have access to VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, which has eight locations in Southern Nevada and seven community-based outpatient clinics throughout the region. Children’s Hospital of Nevada at University Medical Center is the nearest dedicated children’s hospital.

Henderson’s Top-Rated Facilities

Dignity Health’s St. Rose Dominican Hospital - Siena Campus is a 326-bed facility and one of the highest-rated hospitals in Las Vegas. U.S. News rates St. Rose Dominican Hospital as high performing in five procedures and conditions, including:

  • chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
  • knee replacement

University Medical Center - Las Vegas is a level-1 trauma center. U.S. News rates University Medical Center - Las Vegas as high performing in four conditions and procedures, including:

  • heart attack
  • heart failure
5 Sources
Everything you need to find the right doctors near you

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.