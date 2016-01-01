Wilmington, known for its scenic beach fronts and tourism, has several care options available to its residents. New Hanover Regional Medical Center serves Wilmington and the surrounding area. It includes three hospital campuses with a total of 800 beds. Other facilities include Pender Memorial Hospital and Betty H. Cameron Women’s & Children’s Hospital. Wilmington is also home to one of the best addiction treatment centers in North Carolina, the Wilmington Treatment Center. Care for the uninsured can be found at Tileston Medical Clinic or New Hanover Community Health Center.

Wilmington’s Top-Rated Facilities

New Hanover Regional Medical Center, part of the Novant Health System, is high-performing in 9 procedures and conditions, including: