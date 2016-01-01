Search

Optometry
Close Icon
See All Optometry in Charlotte, North Carolina

Find and Book Optometrists Near Me in Charlotte, NC

Find qualified optometrists near you in Charlotte, NC who accept your insurance and book online.
Filter & Sort
Close Icon
Sort By
Recommended Distance Rating: High to Low
Filter By

Insurance

Insurance
View All

Gender

Gender

Distance

Distance

Specialty

Specialty
View All

Age

Age

Availability

Availability

Language

Language
View All

Patient Satisfaction

Patient Satisfaction

Affiliated Facility

Affiliated Facility
View All
Reset
Insurance Coverage
Close Icon
Reset

327 Results for Optometry near Charlotte, NC

Recommended Distance Rating: High to Low

Healthcare at a Glance in Charlotte, NC

Charlotte has two large healthcare systems: Novant Health and Atrium Health. Novant Health, a premier healthcare system in the Queen City, has over 800 locations. Novant Health comprises an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient centers, and hospitals. It has been awarded Grade A at 11 of its locations by Leapfrog Hospital Safety Guide. Atrium Health has over 40 hospitals and 1,400 locations, including a top-ranked children’s hospital. Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center is ranked #1 in Charlotte.

Charlotte’s Top-Rated Facilities

One of the region’s best options for pediatric care is at Levine Children’s Hospital. U.S. News nationally ranks Levine Children’s Hospital in 8 children’s specialties, including:

  • #23 in Pediatric Gastroenterology & GI Surgery
  • #27 in Pediatric Orthopedics
  • #32 in Pediatric Cardiology & Heart Surgery
  • #34 in Pediatric Cancer
4 Sources
Everything you need to find the right doctors near you

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.