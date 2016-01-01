Search

Optometry
Healthcare at a Glance in New Orleans, LA

Residents of New Orleans have two large healthcare facilities available to them, including Ochsner Health and Tulane Health. There are two children’s hospitals in the area: Children’s Hospital New Orleans and Ochsner Hospital for Children. Beacon Behavioral Hospitals have several facilities and outpatient clinics throughout southern Louisiana for behavioral and mental health services.

New Orleans’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks Ochsner Medical Center as the #1 hospital in New Orleans. This ranking includes Oschner Hospital for Children. Ochsner Medical Center nationally ranks in one adult and one children’s specialty. They are:

  • #31 in neurology & neurosurgery
  • #42 in pediatric cardiology & heart surgery

Tulane Health System ranks #2 in New Orleans. Tulane Health System has 511 total staffed beds and is high performing in six procedures and conditions, including:

  • chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
  • kidney failure
  • heart failure & heart attack
