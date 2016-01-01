Search

Healthcare at a Glance in Louisville, KY

Louisville has several large healthcare systems, including Baptist Health and Ascension. Residents can go to Norton Children’s Hospital for pediatric care. Additional healthcare options in the area include UofL Health-JewishHospital and Brook Hospitals. Veterans in Louisville can receive care at Robley Rex Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

U.S. News ranks Baptist Health Louisville, a 519-bed facility, as Louisville's #1 hospital system. Baptist Health Louisville is high-performing in nine procedures and conditions, including:

  • Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
  • Colon cancer
  • Heart bypass surgery
  • Knee replacement

U.S. News ranks Norton Children’s Hospital #1 in Kentucky for children’s care in the region. Norton Children’s Hospital ranks nationally in two children’s specialties, including:

  • #18 in Pediatric Diabetes & Endocrinology
  • #40 in Pediatric Urology
In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.