Louisville has several large healthcare systems, including Baptist Health and Ascension. Residents can go to Norton Children’s Hospital for pediatric care. Additional healthcare options in the area include UofL Health-JewishHospital and Brook Hospitals. Veterans in Louisville can receive care at Robley Rex Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Louisville’s Top-rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks Baptist Health Louisville, a 519-bed facility, as Louisville's #1 hospital system. Baptist Health Louisville is high-performing in nine procedures and conditions, including:

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Colon cancer

Heart bypass surgery

Knee replacement

U.S. News ranks Norton Children’s Hospital #1 in Kentucky for children’s care in the region. Norton Children’s Hospital ranks nationally in two children’s specialties, including: