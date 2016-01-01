Search

Healthcare at a Glance in Fort Wayne, IN

Residents of Fort Wayne have two large healthcare systems available to them: Lutheran Health Network and Parkview Health. Lutheran Health Network has a children’s hospital, an orthopedic hospital, and several other facilities in the area. Parkview Health has numerous healthcare facilities in Fort Wayne, including a cancer institute, a heart health institute, and more.

Fort Wayne’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks Parkview Regional Medical Center as the #4 hospital in Northern Indiana. Parkview Regional Medical Center rates as high performing in six procedures and conditions, including:

  • chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
  • heart failure
  • stroke

Lutheran Hospital is a 396-bed tertiary care facility. U.S. News rates Lutheran Hospital of Indiana as high performing in five procedures and conditions, including:

  • colon cancer surgery
  • diabetes
  • kidney failure
