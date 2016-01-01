Search

Healthcare at a Glance in Chicago, IL

Chicago is supported by over 8 major healthcare systems and medical centers. Chicago suburb residents have access to medical centers like Loyola University Medical Center. For primary and specialty care clinics, there’s Advocate Medical Group, who have over 1,600 board-certified physicians. Veterans can get care at Jesse Brown VA Medical Center located in the Near West Side.

Chicago’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks Northwestern Memorial Hospital #1 in Chicago. Northwestern Memorial Hospital ranks #10 in the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll. It also ranks nationally in 10 adult specialties, including:

  • #6 in Cancer
  • #8 in Geriatrics
  • #12 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery

Rush University Medical Center ranks #2 in Chicago and Illinois. Rush University Medical Center is nationally recognized in 9 adult specialties, including:

  • #3 in Neurology & Neurosurgery
  • #6 in Orthopedics
  • #20 in Gynecology
