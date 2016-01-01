Search

Optometry
Healthcare at a Glance in Honolulu, HI

Honolulu features a great set of general healthcare facilities, including Queen’s Medical Center, Kuakini Medical Center, and the large Kaiser Permanente healthcare system. For women’s care, there’s the Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children. For children’s care, there’s the Shriners Hospitals for Children-Honolulu.

Honolulu’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News rates the Queen’s Medical Center as the #1 hospital in Honolulu and Hawaii. Queen’s Medical Center is nationally ranked #48th in the nation for cancer treatment, and rates as high performing in six different adult specialties, including:

  • colon cancer surgery
  • lung cancer surgery
  • heart bypass surgery

U.S. News ranks the Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center as #2 in Honolulu and Hawaii. Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Centerrates as high performing in one adult specialty and six different conditions and procedures, including:

  • heart failure
  • kidney failure
  • hip fracture
