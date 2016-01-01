Search

Optometry
Close Icon
See All Optometry in Atlanta, Georgia

Find and Book Optometrists Near Me in Atlanta, GA

Find qualified optometrists near you in Atlanta, GA who accept your insurance and book online.
Filter & Sort
Close Icon
Sort By
Recommended Distance Rating: High to Low
Filter By

Insurance

Insurance
View All

Gender

Gender

Distance

Distance

Specialty

Specialty
View All

Age

Age

Availability

Availability

Language

Language
View All

Patient Satisfaction

Patient Satisfaction

Affiliated Facility

Affiliated Facility
View All
Reset
Insurance Coverage
Close Icon
Reset

673 Results for Optometry near Atlanta, GA

Recommended Distance Rating: High to Low

Healthcare at a Glance in Atlanta, GA

Atlanta has some of the top hospitals and healthcare systems in Georgia. Healthcare systems in the area include Emory Healthcare, Grady Health, and Piedmont Healthcare. Grady Health has the only Level 1 trauma center in Atlanta. Community resources for the underserved include Grant Park Family Center and HEALing Community Center.

Atlanta’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks Emory University Hospital #1 in Atlanta and Georgia. Emory University Hospital ranks nationally in 5 adult specialties, including:

  • #27 in Neurology & Neurosurgery
  • #45 in Diabetes & Endocrinology

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta ranks #1 for pediatric care in Georgia and the Southeast. Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta ranks nationally in 10 children’s specialities, including:

  • #6 in Pediatric Cancer
  • #8 in Pediatric Gastroenterology & GI Surgery
  • #10 in Pediatric Orthopedics
3 Sources
Everything you need to find the right doctors near you

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.