Residents of Jacksonville have access to some of Florida’s best healthcare facilities. Topping the list is Mayo Clinic - Florida. Two other large healthcare systems that serve the surrounding area are Baptist Health and Ascension. Baptist Health has 200 locations for primary care, behavioral health practices, and more. Veterans have access to several facilities, including Jacksonville Navy VA Medical Center. There are several community clinics that offer services to the underserved.

Jacksonville’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks Mayo Clinic - Florida #1 in Jacksonville. Mayo Clinic - Florida consistently receives a Leapfrog Grade A for hospital safety. It ranks nationally in 7 adult specialties, including:

#25 in Neurology & Neurosurgery

#28 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery

#39 in Diabetes & Endocrinology

Noteworthy children’s care in the area includes Wolfson Children’s Hospital. Wolfson’s Children's Hospital ranks nationally in 2 children’s specialties, including: