Search

Optometry
Close Icon
See All Optometry in Scottsdale, Arizona

Find and Book Optometrists Near Me in Scottsdale, AZ

Find qualified optometrists near you in Scottsdale, AZ who accept your insurance and book online.
Filter & Sort
Close Icon
Sort By
Recommended Distance Rating: High to Low
Filter By

Insurance

Insurance
View All

Gender

Gender

Distance

Distance

Specialty

Specialty
View All

Age

Age

Availability

Availability

Language

Language
View All

Patient Satisfaction

Patient Satisfaction

Affiliated Facility

Affiliated Facility
View All
Reset
Insurance Coverage
Close Icon
Reset

726 Results for Optometry near Scottsdale, AZ

Recommended Distance Rating: High to Low

Healthcare at a Glance in Scottsdale, AZ

As part of the Phoenix Metro, residents of Scottsdale have access to several large healthcare systems. With six hospitals and 70 primary and specialty care clinics in the area, HonorHealth is one of the largest healthcare systems with several facilities in Scottsdale. Banner Behavioral Health Hospital offers residents treatment in both inpatient and outpatient settings for mental health services. The nearest children’s hospitals are Phoenix Children’s Hospital and Los Ninos Hospital.

Scottsdale’s Top-Rated Facilities

Within ten miles of Scottsdale are some of the Phoenix metro’s best hospitals, including Mayo Clinic-Phoenix, making the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll at #15. Mayo Clinic-Phoenix nationally ranks in 10 adult specialties, including:

  • #7 in gastroenterology & GI surgery
  • #16 in cancer

U.S. News rates HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center as high performing in three procedures and conditions, including:

  • colon cancer surgery
  • knee replacement
4 Sources
Everything you need to find the right doctors near you

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.