Spokane residents can find many general and specialty healthcare facilities in their local area. There’s the Valley Hospital and Deaconess Hospitals for general care, both a part of the MultiCare healthcare network. Likewise, children can find care through the Sacred Heart Children's Hospital. Veterans can find care through many local VA clinics, such as the Spokane VA Clinic.

Spokane’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks the 644 bed-wide Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Children's Hospital as #1 in the Spokane area and #4 in Washington. They rank as high performers in 13 different procedures/conditions, including:

aortic valve surgery

lung cancer surgery

stroke

U.S News ranks the 388-bed-wide, acute care Deaconess Hospital, a part of the MultiCare healthcare network, as high performers in five different procedures/conditions, including: