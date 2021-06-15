Richmond has some of the best healthcare options in Virginia and is home to several hospital systems, including Inova and Sentara Healthcare. For women’s care in Richmond, there’s Richmond Medical Center for Women and The Women’s Hospital at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital. Veterans in the region can get care at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center, a 399-bed facility.
U.S. News ranks Inova Fairfax Hospital as the #1 hospital in Virginia. Inova Fairfax Hospital is high-performing in 16 procedures and conditions and ranks nationally in two specialties, including:
U.S. News ranks University of Virginia Medical Center #1 in Virginia for children’s care. University of Virginia Medical Center has 111 beds and ranks nationally in five children’s specialties, including:
Finding an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) will help you manage your women’s healthcare needs. An OB-GYN is trained to deliver babies and specializes in treating and managing disorders involving a woman's reproductive organs.
OB-GYNs are licensed to perform routine women's reproductive checks such as: Pap tests (aka Pap smears), sexually transmitted infection (STI) checks, pelvic exams, ultrasounds; procedures such as IUD insertions; and surgeries such as a hysterectomy or removal of ovarian cysts.
How often should I see an OB-GYN?
It's recommended that women see an OB-GYN once a year for routine checkups. If you're pregnant or have an underlying health condition, you may need to see an OB-GYN more frequently.
What procedures do OB-GYNs perform?
OB-GYNs can perform or order the following procedures and surgeries:
What conditions do OB-GYNs treat?
OB-GYNs treat the following conditions:
An OB-GYN can also provide prenatal care and help you manage your health during pregnancy.
What should I ask an OB-GYN?
Top questions to ask an OB-GYN during your appointment that you may not have thought of:
OB-GYNs are trained to discuss sensitive subjects, so you shouldn't hesitate to ask questions about your sexual health.