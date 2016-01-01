Residents of Norfolk have access to excellent healthcare facilities such as the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and the Sentara Leigh Hospital, both part of the Sentara healthcare network. Children’s care is provided through the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters. Specialty care can be found through places like the Hospital for Extended Recovery and the Kempsville Center for Behavioral Health-Norfolk.

Norfolk Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital nationally as #40 in urology. They are regionally ranked as #3 in the Tidewater Virginia area and #1 in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA area. The hospital is a high performer in two adult specialties (geriatrics and pulmonology & lung surgery) and 11 different procedures and conditions, including:

heart failure

heart attack

stroke

U.S. News ranks the Sentara Leigh Hospital as #13 in the Tidewater region and #2 in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA area. They rank as a high performer in adult orthopedic procedures and conditions and excel in seven different procedures and conditions, including: