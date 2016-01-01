Residents of Norfolk have access to excellent healthcare facilities such as the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and the Sentara Leigh Hospital, both part of the Sentara healthcare network. Children’s care is provided through the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters. Specialty care can be found through places like the Hospital for Extended Recovery and the Kempsville Center for Behavioral Health-Norfolk.
U.S. News ranks the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital nationally as #40 in urology. They are regionally ranked as #3 in the Tidewater Virginia area and #1 in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA area. The hospital is a high performer in two adult specialties (geriatrics and pulmonology & lung surgery) and 11 different procedures and conditions, including:
U.S. News ranks the Sentara Leigh Hospital as #13 in the Tidewater region and #2 in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA area. They rank as a high performer in adult orthopedic procedures and conditions and excel in seven different procedures and conditions, including:
Finding an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) will help you manage your women’s healthcare needs. An OB-GYN is trained to deliver babies and specializes in treating and managing disorders involving a woman's reproductive organs.
OB-GYNs are licensed to perform routine women's reproductive checks such as: Pap tests (aka Pap smears), sexually transmitted infection (STI) checks, pelvic exams, ultrasounds; procedures such as IUD insertions; and surgeries such as a hysterectomy or removal of ovarian cysts.
How often should I see an OB-GYN?
It's recommended that women see an OB-GYN once a year for routine checkups. If you're pregnant or have an underlying health condition, you may need to see an OB-GYN more frequently.
What procedures do OB-GYNs perform?
OB-GYNs can perform or order the following procedures and surgeries:
What conditions do OB-GYNs treat?
OB-GYNs treat the following conditions:
An OB-GYN can also provide prenatal care and help you manage your health during pregnancy.
What should I ask an OB-GYN?
Top questions to ask an OB-GYN during your appointment that you may not have thought of:
OB-GYNs are trained to discuss sensitive subjects, so you shouldn't hesitate to ask questions about your sexual health.