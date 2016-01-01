Residents of Irving have access to many healthcare facilities in their local and surrounding areas. Locally, the Baylor Scott and White Medical Center–Irving and the Medical City Las Colinas hospital are among the healthcare facilities residents can seek care from. Other healthcare facility choices for Irving residents are nearby cities like Dallas, the UT Southwestern Medical Center, and the Children's Medical Center Dallas. Veterans care is found in the neighboring town Grand Prairie VA Clinic.
U.S. News ranks The Baylor Scott and White Medical Center–Irving as high performers in five different procedures and conditions, including:
U.S News ranks the 100 bed-wide Medical City Las Colinas hospital as high-performing in heart failure-related procedures and conditions.
Finding an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) will help you manage your women’s healthcare needs. An OB-GYN is trained to deliver babies and specializes in treating and managing disorders involving a woman's reproductive organs.
OB-GYNs are licensed to perform routine women's reproductive checks such as: Pap tests (aka Pap smears), sexually transmitted infection (STI) checks, pelvic exams, ultrasounds; procedures such as IUD insertions; and surgeries such as a hysterectomy or removal of ovarian cysts.
How often should I see an OB-GYN?
It's recommended that women see an OB-GYN once a year for routine checkups. If you're pregnant or have an underlying health condition, you may need to see an OB-GYN more frequently.
What procedures do OB-GYNs perform?
OB-GYNs can perform or order the following procedures and surgeries:
What conditions do OB-GYNs treat?
OB-GYNs treat the following conditions:
An OB-GYN can also provide prenatal care and help you manage your health during pregnancy.
What should I ask an OB-GYN?
Top questions to ask an OB-GYN during your appointment that you may not have thought of:
OB-GYNs are trained to discuss sensitive subjects, so you shouldn't hesitate to ask questions about your sexual health.