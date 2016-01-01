Austin is one of the healthiest cities in Texas. Austin has several healthcare systems that serve the surrounding area, including Seton Healthcare and Scott and White Healthcare. Seton Healthcare has some of Austin’s best-rated facilities, and includes a children’s hospital, Dell Children’s Medical Center. Veterans have the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System. And for behavioral health, there are several options, including Georgetown Behavioral Health Institute, a 118-bed acute care psychiatric hospital.
U.S. News ranks Ascension Seton Medical Center ranks #1 in Austin. One of the largest healthcare systems in the area, Ascension Seton is high-performing in 11 procedures and conditions, including:
U.S. News ranks St. David’s Healthcare #2 in Austin. St. David’s Healthcare has 132 sites of care and is a recipient of the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award for performance excellence. St. David’s is high-performing in 11 procedures and conditions, including:
Finding an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) will help you manage your women’s healthcare needs. An OB-GYN is trained to deliver babies and specializes in treating and managing disorders involving a woman's reproductive organs.
OB-GYNs are licensed to perform routine women's reproductive checks such as: Pap tests (aka Pap smears), sexually transmitted infection (STI) checks, pelvic exams, ultrasounds; procedures such as IUD insertions; and surgeries such as a hysterectomy or removal of ovarian cysts.
How often should I see an OB-GYN?
It's recommended that women see an OB-GYN once a year for routine checkups. If you're pregnant or have an underlying health condition, you may need to see an OB-GYN more frequently.
What procedures do OB-GYNs perform?
OB-GYNs can perform or order the following procedures and surgeries:
What conditions do OB-GYNs treat?
OB-GYNs treat the following conditions:
An OB-GYN can also provide prenatal care and help you manage your health during pregnancy.
What should I ask an OB-GYN?
Top questions to ask an OB-GYN during your appointment that you may not have thought of:
OB-GYNs are trained to discuss sensitive subjects, so you shouldn't hesitate to ask questions about your sexual health.