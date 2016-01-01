Residents of Arlington have several healthcare systems available to them, including Texas Health and Kindred Healthcare. Cook Children’s has a pediatric clinic in Arlington, but its most noteworthy facility is Cook Children’s Medical Center, 13 miles away in Fort Worth. The nearest veterans’ care facility is Arlington Vet Center.
Medical City Arlington is a 433-bed acute care facility in South Arlington, Texas. U.S. News rates Medical City Arlington as high performing in five procedures and conditions, including:
Within 13 miles of Arlington is Cook Children’s Medical Center, ranking as the #3 best hospital in Texas per U.S. News. Cook Children’s Medical Center ranks nationally in two children’s specialties, including:
Finding an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) will help you manage your women’s healthcare needs. An OB-GYN is trained to deliver babies and specializes in treating and managing disorders involving a woman's reproductive organs.
OB-GYNs are licensed to perform routine women's reproductive checks such as: Pap tests (aka Pap smears), sexually transmitted infection (STI) checks, pelvic exams, ultrasounds; procedures such as IUD insertions; and surgeries such as a hysterectomy or removal of ovarian cysts.
How often should I see an OB-GYN?
It's recommended that women see an OB-GYN once a year for routine checkups. If you're pregnant or have an underlying health condition, you may need to see an OB-GYN more frequently.
What procedures do OB-GYNs perform?
OB-GYNs can perform or order the following procedures and surgeries:
What conditions do OB-GYNs treat?
OB-GYNs treat the following conditions:
An OB-GYN can also provide prenatal care and help you manage your health during pregnancy.
What should I ask an OB-GYN?
Top questions to ask an OB-GYN during your appointment that you may not have thought of:
OB-GYNs are trained to discuss sensitive subjects, so you shouldn't hesitate to ask questions about your sexual health.