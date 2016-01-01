Nashville has a robust healthcare landscape. There are 2 prominent cancer care options in Nashville: Sarah Cannon Cancer Center and Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center. For veterans, there are 2 main campuses. The uninsured can get care at the Shade Tree clinic, a free clinic offering prenatal and various specialty care services.
U.S. News ranks Vanderbilt University Medical Center as the #1 hospital in Nashville. It also ranks #20 in the nation on U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Adding to an already impressive standing, Vanderbilt University Medical Center ranks nationally in 9 adult specialties, including:
For the best children’s care in the area, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt tops the list. It ranks nationally in 10 children’s specialties, including:
Finding an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) will help you manage your women’s healthcare needs. An OB-GYN is trained to deliver babies and specializes in treating and managing disorders involving a woman's reproductive organs.
OB-GYNs are licensed to perform routine women's reproductive checks such as: Pap tests (aka Pap smears), sexually transmitted infection (STI) checks, pelvic exams, ultrasounds; procedures such as IUD insertions; and surgeries such as a hysterectomy or removal of ovarian cysts.
How often should I see an OB-GYN?
It's recommended that women see an OB-GYN once a year for routine checkups. If you're pregnant or have an underlying health condition, you may need to see an OB-GYN more frequently.
What procedures do OB-GYNs perform?
OB-GYNs can perform or order the following procedures and surgeries:
What conditions do OB-GYNs treat?
OB-GYNs treat the following conditions:
An OB-GYN can also provide prenatal care and help you manage your health during pregnancy.
What should I ask an OB-GYN?
Top questions to ask an OB-GYN during your appointment that you may not have thought of:
OB-GYNs are trained to discuss sensitive subjects, so you shouldn't hesitate to ask questions about your sexual health.