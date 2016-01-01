Philadelphia, the city of brotherly love, has several top-rated healthcare facilities. Ranked #1 are the Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian. Of special note for children’s care is Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. There are several medical centers and primary care clinics that serve the suburbs. The VA has a medical center as well as community-based outpatient clinics. And great resources exist for the uninsured.
One of Philadelphia’s most accomplished healthcare facilities is Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The first hospital in the nation to exclusively practice children’s care, it has 594 beds and ranks #2 on U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll. It also ranks nationally in 10 children’s specialties, including:
For comprehensive care, U.S. News ranks the Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian at #1. It ranks #13 on U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll and nationally in 12 adult specialties, including #10 in cancer.
Finding an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) will help you manage your women’s healthcare needs. An OB-GYN is trained to deliver babies and specializes in treating and managing disorders involving a woman's reproductive organs.
OB-GYNs are licensed to perform routine women's reproductive checks such as: Pap tests (aka Pap smears), sexually transmitted infection (STI) checks, pelvic exams, ultrasounds; procedures such as IUD insertions; and surgeries such as a hysterectomy or removal of ovarian cysts.
How often should I see an OB-GYN?
It's recommended that women see an OB-GYN once a year for routine checkups. If you're pregnant or have an underlying health condition, you may need to see an OB-GYN more frequently.
An OB-GYN can also provide prenatal care and help you manage your health during pregnancy.
OB-GYNs are trained to discuss sensitive subjects, so you shouldn't hesitate to ask questions about your sexual health.