Columbus is home to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Ohio-Mount Carmel East and West Hospitals and the Health Riverside Methodist Hospital are additional healthcare options in the area. For children’s healthcare, there’s the Nationwide Children's Hospital.
U.S. News ranks the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center as the #1 facility in the region and #2 in central Ohio. The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center nationally ranks in 10 adult specialties, including:
U.S. News ranks the Nationwide Children’s Hospital as #8 in their Best Children’s Hospital Honor Roll. Regionally, Nationwide Children’s Hospital ranks as #2 in Ohio and the Midwest. Nationally, they rank in 10 children’s specialties, including:
Finding an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) will help you manage your women’s healthcare needs. An OB-GYN is trained to deliver babies and specializes in treating and managing disorders involving a woman's reproductive organs.
OB-GYNs are licensed to perform routine women's reproductive checks such as: Pap tests (aka Pap smears), sexually transmitted infection (STI) checks, pelvic exams, ultrasounds; procedures such as IUD insertions; and surgeries such as a hysterectomy or removal of ovarian cysts.
How often should I see an OB-GYN?
It's recommended that women see an OB-GYN once a year for routine checkups. If you're pregnant or have an underlying health condition, you may need to see an OB-GYN more frequently.
What procedures do OB-GYNs perform?
OB-GYNs can perform or order the following procedures and surgeries:
What conditions do OB-GYNs treat?
OB-GYNs treat the following conditions:
An OB-GYN can also provide prenatal care and help you manage your health during pregnancy.
What should I ask an OB-GYN?
Top questions to ask an OB-GYN during your appointment that you may not have thought of:
OB-GYNs are trained to discuss sensitive subjects, so you shouldn't hesitate to ask questions about your sexual health.