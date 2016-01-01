Residents of Cincinnati will find great healthcare facilities in their area. For general care, there’s Christ Hospital and Bethesda North Hospital. Veterans living in Cincinnati have access to Veterans Affairs Medical Center. For children’s care, there’s Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.
U.S. News ranks Christ Hospital in cardiology & heart surgery at #47 in the nation. They regionally rank as #1 in Cincinnati and #4 in Ohio. Christ Hospital rates as high performing in three adult specialties and 16 procedures and conditions, including:
U.S. News ranks the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center at #4 in their Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll. Cincinnati Children’s Hospital medical Center also ranks as the #1 hospital in the Midwest and Ohio. Nationally, it ranks in 10 specialties, including:
Finding an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) will help you manage your women’s healthcare needs. An OB-GYN is trained to deliver babies and specializes in treating and managing disorders involving a woman's reproductive organs.
OB-GYNs are licensed to perform routine women's reproductive checks such as: Pap tests (aka Pap smears), sexually transmitted infection (STI) checks, pelvic exams, ultrasounds; procedures such as IUD insertions; and surgeries such as a hysterectomy or removal of ovarian cysts.
How often should I see an OB-GYN?
It's recommended that women see an OB-GYN once a year for routine checkups. If you're pregnant or have an underlying health condition, you may need to see an OB-GYN more frequently.
What procedures do OB-GYNs perform?
OB-GYNs can perform or order the following procedures and surgeries:
What conditions do OB-GYNs treat?
OB-GYNs treat the following conditions:
An OB-GYN can also provide prenatal care and help you manage your health during pregnancy.
What should I ask an OB-GYN?
Top questions to ask an OB-GYN during your appointment that you may not have thought of:
OB-GYNs are trained to discuss sensitive subjects, so you shouldn't hesitate to ask questions about your sexual health.