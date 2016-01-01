Buffalo houses the nationally ranked Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and a couple of high-performing medical facilities, including Buffalo General Medical Center and Mercy-Hospital Buffalo. The Buffalo Psychiatry Center offers mental health care. Children can find general care in the John R. Oishei Children's Hospital.
U.S. News ranks the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center as #34 in Cancer for adult specialty. Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center rates high performing in two procedures and conditions, including:
U.S. News ranks the Buffalo General Medical Center as the #1 healthcare facility in Buffalo and the #17 ranked facility in New York. Buffalo General Medical Center is high performing in 14 procedures and conditions, including:
Finding an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) will help you manage your women’s healthcare needs. An OB-GYN is trained to deliver babies and specializes in treating and managing disorders involving a woman's reproductive organs.
OB-GYNs are licensed to perform routine women's reproductive checks such as: Pap tests (aka Pap smears), sexually transmitted infection (STI) checks, pelvic exams, ultrasounds; procedures such as IUD insertions; and surgeries such as a hysterectomy or removal of ovarian cysts.
How often should I see an OB-GYN?
It's recommended that women see an OB-GYN once a year for routine checkups. If you're pregnant or have an underlying health condition, you may need to see an OB-GYN more frequently.
What procedures do OB-GYNs perform?
OB-GYNs can perform or order the following procedures and surgeries:
What conditions do OB-GYNs treat?
OB-GYNs treat the following conditions:
An OB-GYN can also provide prenatal care and help you manage your health during pregnancy.
What should I ask an OB-GYN?
Top questions to ask an OB-GYN during your appointment that you may not have thought of:
OB-GYNs are trained to discuss sensitive subjects, so you shouldn't hesitate to ask questions about your sexual health.