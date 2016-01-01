Raleigh residents have access to nationally ranked healthcare facilities. The Duke University Hospital, University of North Carolina Hospitals, and UNC Rex Hospital. The Duke Children's Hospital and Health Center and the North Carolina Children's Hospital at UNC provide children’s care. Veterans have access to several local VA clinics in the area, such as the Wake County VA Clinic.
U.S. News ranks Duke University Hospital as #1 in North Carolina and the Raleigh-Durham region. They are high performers in two adult specialties and 16 procedures/conditions. Nationally the hospital ranks in nine different children’s specialties and 11 adult specialties, including:
U.S. News ranks the Duke Children's Hospital and Health Center as #1 in North Carolina and #3 in the Southeast region. Nationally, they rank in nine different children’s specialties, including:
Finding an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) will help you manage your women’s healthcare needs. An OB-GYN is trained to deliver babies and specializes in treating and managing disorders involving a woman's reproductive organs.
OB-GYNs are licensed to perform routine women's reproductive checks such as: Pap tests (aka Pap smears), sexually transmitted infection (STI) checks, pelvic exams, ultrasounds; procedures such as IUD insertions; and surgeries such as a hysterectomy or removal of ovarian cysts.
How often should I see an OB-GYN?
It's recommended that women see an OB-GYN once a year for routine checkups. If you're pregnant or have an underlying health condition, you may need to see an OB-GYN more frequently.
What procedures do OB-GYNs perform?
OB-GYNs can perform or order the following procedures and surgeries:
What conditions do OB-GYNs treat?
OB-GYNs treat the following conditions:
An OB-GYN can also provide prenatal care and help you manage your health during pregnancy.
What should I ask an OB-GYN?
Top questions to ask an OB-GYN during your appointment that you may not have thought of:
OB-GYNs are trained to discuss sensitive subjects, so you shouldn't hesitate to ask questions about your sexual health.