St. Louis has some of the best healthcare options in Missouri and is home to several hospital systems, including Barnes-Jewish Hospitals and Mercy Hospital-St. Louis. There are also several HSHS facilities in St. Louis, including primary care and outpatient clinics. Veterans in the area can get care at VA St. Louis Health Care System - John Cochran Division, a 355-bed facility.
U.S. News ranks Barnes-Jewish Hospital as the #1 hospital in Missouri. Barnes-Jewish Hospital also makes the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll at #17 and ranks nationally in 11 adult specialties, including:
U.S. News ranks St. Louis Children’s Hospital-Washington University as the #1 hospital in Missouri for children’s care. St. Louis Children’s Hospital has 402 licensed beds and ranks nationally in 10 children’s specialties, including:
Finding an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) will help you manage your women’s healthcare needs. An OB-GYN is trained to deliver babies and specializes in treating and managing disorders involving a woman's reproductive organs.
OB-GYNs are licensed to perform routine women's reproductive checks such as: Pap tests (aka Pap smears), sexually transmitted infection (STI) checks, pelvic exams, ultrasounds; procedures such as IUD insertions; and surgeries such as a hysterectomy or removal of ovarian cysts.
How often should I see an OB-GYN?
It's recommended that women see an OB-GYN once a year for routine checkups. If you're pregnant or have an underlying health condition, you may need to see an OB-GYN more frequently.
What procedures do OB-GYNs perform?
OB-GYNs can perform or order the following procedures and surgeries:
What conditions do OB-GYNs treat?
OB-GYNs treat the following conditions:
An OB-GYN can also provide prenatal care and help you manage your health during pregnancy.
What should I ask an OB-GYN?
Top questions to ask an OB-GYN during your appointment that you may not have thought of:
OB-GYNs are trained to discuss sensitive subjects, so you shouldn't hesitate to ask questions about your sexual health.