Detroit has three large healthcare systems serving the greater metro. Henry Ford Hospital Health System has over 100 locations including a Level 1 Trauma Center. Cancer centers in Detroit include Karmanos Cancer Center in midtown. Karmanos Cancer Center received a National Cancer Institute designation. For the underserved, Detroit has several clinics that offer free or reduced rate services.

Detroit’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine #1 in Detroit. University of Michigan Hospitals has 1,043 beds and makes #11 in the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll. It ranks nationally in 13 adult specialties and 10 children’s specialties, including:

#10 in Diabetes & Endocrinology

#13 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery

#15 in Neurology & Neurosurgery

Another top-rated hospital in Detroit with 1,778 beds is Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak, ranking #2 in Detroit. Beaumont Hospital also ranks nationally in 8 adult specialties, including: