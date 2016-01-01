Baltimore is home to the historically first Johns Hopkins Hospital facility. University of Maryland Medical Center and Greater Baltimore Medical Center also have facilities in the area. Pediatric healthcare facilities include Johns Hopkins Children's Center, the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital, and the Herman and Walter Samuelson Children's Hospital at Sinai.
U.S. News ranks Johns Hopkins Hospital as the #1 hospital in Maryland. Johns Hopkins Hospital also makes the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll at #4 and nationally ranks in 15 adult specialties, including:
U.S. News nationally ranks Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in 10 different children specialties, including:
Finding an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) will help you manage your women’s healthcare needs. An OB-GYN is trained to deliver babies and specializes in treating and managing disorders involving a woman's reproductive organs.
OB-GYNs are licensed to perform routine women's reproductive checks such as: Pap tests (aka Pap smears), sexually transmitted infection (STI) checks, pelvic exams, ultrasounds; procedures such as IUD insertions; and surgeries such as a hysterectomy or removal of ovarian cysts.
How often should I see an OB-GYN?
It's recommended that women see an OB-GYN once a year for routine checkups. If you're pregnant or have an underlying health condition, you may need to see an OB-GYN more frequently.
What procedures do OB-GYNs perform?
OB-GYNs can perform or order the following procedures and surgeries:
What conditions do OB-GYNs treat?
OB-GYNs treat the following conditions:
An OB-GYN can also provide prenatal care and help you manage your health during pregnancy.
What should I ask an OB-GYN?
Top questions to ask an OB-GYN during your appointment that you may not have thought of:
OB-GYNs are trained to discuss sensitive subjects, so you shouldn't hesitate to ask questions about your sexual health.