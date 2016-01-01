Boston is home to a medical landscape of top-ranked hospitals and medical centers. Massachusetts General Hospital ranks at #1 in the regional area. Boston has 3 VA campuses located in Jamaica Plains, West Roxbury, and Brockton. It also has 6 outpatient clinics. For women’s healthcare, Brigham and Women’s hospital ranks #2 in Boston overall and has a specific sector dedicated to women’s health issues with 4 facilities.
Ranking #1 in Boston is Massachusetts General Hospital. It ranks nationally in 14 Adult specialities, including:
Offering some of the nation’s best pediatric care is Boston Children's Hospital. It ranks #1 in the U.S. News Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll and nationally ranks in 10 children’s specialities, including:
Finding an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) will help you manage your women’s healthcare needs. An OB-GYN is trained to deliver babies and specializes in treating and managing disorders involving a woman's reproductive organs.
OB-GYNs are licensed to perform routine women's reproductive checks such as: Pap tests (aka Pap smears), sexually transmitted infection (STI) checks, pelvic exams, ultrasounds; procedures such as IUD insertions; and surgeries such as a hysterectomy or removal of ovarian cysts.
How often should I see an OB-GYN?
It's recommended that women see an OB-GYN once a year for routine checkups. If you're pregnant or have an underlying health condition, you may need to see an OB-GYN more frequently.
What procedures do OB-GYNs perform?
OB-GYNs can perform or order the following procedures and surgeries:
What conditions do OB-GYNs treat?
OB-GYNs treat the following conditions:
An OB-GYN can also provide prenatal care and help you manage your health during pregnancy.
What should I ask an OB-GYN?
Top questions to ask an OB-GYN during your appointment that you may not have thought of:
OB-GYNs are trained to discuss sensitive subjects, so you shouldn't hesitate to ask questions about your sexual health.