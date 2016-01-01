Residents of Baton Rouge have several healthcare options available to them, including Baton Rouge General and Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, which has a total of 1,647 licensed beds. Woman’s Hospital - Baton Rouge, a 168-bed facility, offers a full range of services to women of all ages. Veterans’ healthcare resources include Magnolia Care Center Veteran’s Home and VA Baton Rouge South Clinic.
Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center is a 988-bed hospital and the only Level-2 trauma center in Baton Rouge. U.S. News rates Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center as the #1 hospital in Baton Rouge and as high performing in eight procedures and conditions, including:
U.S. News rates Baton Rouge General Medical Center as high-performing in two procedures and conditions, including:
Finding an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) will help you manage your women’s healthcare needs. An OB-GYN is trained to deliver babies and specializes in treating and managing disorders involving a woman's reproductive organs.
OB-GYNs are licensed to perform routine women's reproductive checks such as: Pap tests (aka Pap smears), sexually transmitted infection (STI) checks, pelvic exams, ultrasounds; procedures such as IUD insertions; and surgeries such as a hysterectomy or removal of ovarian cysts.
How often should I see an OB-GYN?
It's recommended that women see an OB-GYN once a year for routine checkups. If you're pregnant or have an underlying health condition, you may need to see an OB-GYN more frequently.
What procedures do OB-GYNs perform?
OB-GYNs can perform or order the following procedures and surgeries:
What conditions do OB-GYNs treat?
OB-GYNs treat the following conditions:
An OB-GYN can also provide prenatal care and help you manage your health during pregnancy.
What should I ask an OB-GYN?
Top questions to ask an OB-GYN during your appointment that you may not have thought of:
OB-GYNs are trained to discuss sensitive subjects, so you shouldn't hesitate to ask questions about your sexual health.