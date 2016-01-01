Residents local to the St Petersburg area have access to many healthcare facilities. There are facilities such as St. Anthony’s Hospital, St. Petersburg General Hospital, and the Northside Hospital-St. Petersburg. Children’s care can be found through the John Hopkins All Childrens’ Hospital. Veterans can find care through the St. Petersburg VA Clinic, among other local VA health care facilities in the area.
U.S. News ranks St. Anthony’s Hospital as #4 in the Tampa-St. Petersburg area, and #25 in the state of Florida. As part of the BayArea healthcare network system, they’re high performers in 6 different procedures/conditions, including:
U.S. News ranks the Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital as #5 in the Southeast region and #1 in Florida. They rank nationally in 8 different children’s specialties, including:
Finding an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) will help you manage your women’s healthcare needs. An OB-GYN is trained to deliver babies and specializes in treating and managing disorders involving a woman's reproductive organs.
OB-GYNs are licensed to perform routine women's reproductive checks such as: Pap tests (aka Pap smears), sexually transmitted infection (STI) checks, pelvic exams, ultrasounds; procedures such as IUD insertions; and surgeries such as a hysterectomy or removal of ovarian cysts.
How often should I see an OB-GYN?
It's recommended that women see an OB-GYN once a year for routine checkups. If you're pregnant or have an underlying health condition, you may need to see an OB-GYN more frequently.
What procedures do OB-GYNs perform?
OB-GYNs can perform or order the following procedures and surgeries:
What conditions do OB-GYNs treat?
OB-GYNs treat the following conditions:
An OB-GYN can also provide prenatal care and help you manage your health during pregnancy.
What should I ask an OB-GYN?
Top questions to ask an OB-GYN during your appointment that you may not have thought of:
OB-GYNs are trained to discuss sensitive subjects, so you shouldn't hesitate to ask questions about your sexual health.