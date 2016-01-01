Residents local to the St Petersburg area have access to many healthcare facilities. There are facilities such as St. Anthony’s Hospital, St. Petersburg General Hospital, and the Northside Hospital-St. Petersburg. Children’s care can be found through the John Hopkins All Childrens’ Hospital. Veterans can find care through the St. Petersburg VA Clinic, among other local VA health care facilities in the area.

St. Petersburg’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks St. Anthony’s Hospital as #4 in the Tampa-St. Petersburg area, and #25 in the state of Florida. As part of the BayArea healthcare network system, they’re high performers in 6 different procedures/conditions, including:

heart attack

kidney failure

colon cancer surgery

U.S. News ranks the Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital as #5 in the Southeast region and #1 in Florida. They rank nationally in 8 different children’s specialties, including: