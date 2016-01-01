Residents of Jacksonville have access to some of Florida’s best healthcare facilities. Topping the list is Mayo Clinic - Florida. Two other large healthcare systems that serve the surrounding area are Baptist Health and Ascension. Baptist Health has 200 locations for primary care, behavioral health practices, and more. Veterans have access to several facilities, including Jacksonville Navy VA Medical Center. There are several community clinics that offer services to the underserved.
U.S. News ranks Mayo Clinic - Florida #1 in Jacksonville. Mayo Clinic - Florida consistently receives a Leapfrog Grade A for hospital safety. It ranks nationally in 7 adult specialties, including:
Noteworthy children’s care in the area includes Wolfson Children’s Hospital. Wolfson’s Children's Hospital ranks nationally in 2 children’s specialties, including:
Finding an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) will help you manage your women’s healthcare needs. An OB-GYN is trained to deliver babies and specializes in treating and managing disorders involving a woman's reproductive organs.
OB-GYNs are licensed to perform routine women's reproductive checks such as: Pap tests (aka Pap smears), sexually transmitted infection (STI) checks, pelvic exams, ultrasounds; procedures such as IUD insertions; and surgeries such as a hysterectomy or removal of ovarian cysts.
How often should I see an OB-GYN?
It's recommended that women see an OB-GYN once a year for routine checkups. If you're pregnant or have an underlying health condition, you may need to see an OB-GYN more frequently.
What procedures do OB-GYNs perform?
OB-GYNs can perform or order the following procedures and surgeries:
What conditions do OB-GYNs treat?
OB-GYNs treat the following conditions:
An OB-GYN can also provide prenatal care and help you manage your health during pregnancy.
What should I ask an OB-GYN?
Top questions to ask an OB-GYN during your appointment that you may not have thought of:
OB-GYNs are trained to discuss sensitive subjects, so you shouldn't hesitate to ask questions about your sexual health.