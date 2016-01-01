Denver frequently ranks as one of the healthiest cities in the nation. Denver Health, HealthONE, and Physician Health Partners are 3 health systems that serve Denver’s residents. Veterans in Denver can get care at Rocky Mountain Regional VA Center. Two free clinics that help the underserved in Denver include Inner City Health Center and DAWN Clinic.
For some of the best pediatric care in the nation, there’s Children’s Hospital Colorado, which ranks #6 in the U.S. News Best Children’s Hospital Honor Roll. Children’s Hospital Colorado also ranks nationally in 10 children’s specialties, including:
U.S. News ranks UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital as #1 in Denver and Colorado. UCHealth ranks nationally in 8 adult specialties, including:
Finding an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) will help you manage your women’s healthcare needs. An OB-GYN is trained to deliver babies and specializes in treating and managing disorders involving a woman's reproductive organs.
OB-GYNs are licensed to perform routine women's reproductive checks such as: Pap tests (aka Pap smears), sexually transmitted infection (STI) checks, pelvic exams, ultrasounds; procedures such as IUD insertions; and surgeries such as a hysterectomy or removal of ovarian cysts.
How often should I see an OB-GYN?
It's recommended that women see an OB-GYN once a year for routine checkups. If you're pregnant or have an underlying health condition, you may need to see an OB-GYN more frequently.
What procedures do OB-GYNs perform?
OB-GYNs can perform or order the following procedures and surgeries:
What conditions do OB-GYNs treat?
OB-GYNs treat the following conditions:
An OB-GYN can also provide prenatal care and help you manage your health during pregnancy.
What should I ask an OB-GYN?
Top questions to ask an OB-GYN during your appointment that you may not have thought of:
OB-GYNs are trained to discuss sensitive subjects, so you shouldn't hesitate to ask questions about your sexual health.