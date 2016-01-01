Santa Ana residents can access many local healthcare facilities as well as those found in its surrounding area. General care is through the South Coast Global Medical Center and Orange County Global Medical Center. In the neighboring city, Orange, Providence St. Joseph Hospital-Orange is an option. In Fountain Valley, the Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center provide care. Children’s care is also found in Orange through the CHOC Children's Hospital. Veterans have a few care options in the Santa Ana area, such as the West Santa Ana VA Clinic.

Santa Ana’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks the Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center as #31 in Los Angeles and #68 in California. They are high performers in eight different procedures and conditions, including:

heart attack

stroke

kidney failure

U.S. News ranks the CHOC Children's Hospital as #5 in California and #6 in the Pacific region, they nationally rank in seven different children’s specialties, including: