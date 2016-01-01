San Francisco has some of the best healthcare options in the nation. Topping the U.S. News rankings is the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) Medical Center. UCSF Medical Center ranks #1 in the Bay Area and makes the U.S. News national honor roll at #9. San Francisco also has 3 major children’s hospitals, over 5 cancer centers, and one top-rated transplant center. Other regional providers in the Bay Area are Kaiser Permanente and Stanford Health.
For those seeking the finest care in the region, UCSF Medical Center offers a variety of top-ranked treatment options. UCSF Medical Center nationally ranks in 14 adult specialties and 10 children’s specialties, including:
Ranked #2 in San Francisco is John Muir Health-Walnut Creek Medical Center. It ranks nationally in 4 adult specialties, including:
Finding an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) will help you manage your women’s healthcare needs. An OB-GYN is trained to deliver babies and specializes in treating and managing disorders involving a woman's reproductive organs.
OB-GYNs are licensed to perform routine women's reproductive checks such as: Pap tests (aka Pap smears), sexually transmitted infection (STI) checks, pelvic exams, ultrasounds; procedures such as IUD insertions; and surgeries such as a hysterectomy or removal of ovarian cysts.
How often should I see an OB-GYN?
It's recommended that women see an OB-GYN once a year for routine checkups. If you're pregnant or have an underlying health condition, you may need to see an OB-GYN more frequently.
What procedures do OB-GYNs perform?
OB-GYNs can perform or order the following procedures and surgeries:
What conditions do OB-GYNs treat?
OB-GYNs treat the following conditions:
An OB-GYN can also provide prenatal care and help you manage your health during pregnancy.
What should I ask an OB-GYN?
Top questions to ask an OB-GYN during your appointment that you may not have thought of:
OB-GYNs are trained to discuss sensitive subjects, so you shouldn't hesitate to ask questions about your sexual health.