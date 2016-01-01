Sacramento has a population that’s healthier than the national average. Residents have access to ample healthcare options. Topping the U.S. News rankings for Sacramento is UC Davis Medical Center. Other major healthcare systems in Sacramento include Mercy General, Sutter Health, and Kaiser Permanente. There are 3 children’s hospitals in the greater Sacramento area. And for veterans there is Sacramento VA Medical Center, a 60-bed inpatient facility. For the uninsured, WellSpace Health has 15 primary care locations that offer a sliding-payment scale.
UC Davis Medical Center offers some of the best healthcare in the Sacramento area. It ranks nationally in 7 adult specialties and 4 children’s specialties, including:
Ranked #2 in Sacramento by U.S. News is Mercy General Hospital. It is high-performing in 12 procedures, including:
Finding an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) will help you manage your women’s healthcare needs. An OB-GYN is trained to deliver babies and specializes in treating and managing disorders involving a woman's reproductive organs.
OB-GYNs are licensed to perform routine women's reproductive checks such as: Pap tests (aka Pap smears), sexually transmitted infection (STI) checks, pelvic exams, ultrasounds; procedures such as IUD insertions; and surgeries such as a hysterectomy or removal of ovarian cysts.
How often should I see an OB-GYN?
It's recommended that women see an OB-GYN once a year for routine checkups. If you're pregnant or have an underlying health condition, you may need to see an OB-GYN more frequently.
What procedures do OB-GYNs perform?
OB-GYNs can perform or order the following procedures and surgeries:
What conditions do OB-GYNs treat?
OB-GYNs treat the following conditions:
An OB-GYN can also provide prenatal care and help you manage your health during pregnancy.
What should I ask an OB-GYN?
Top questions to ask an OB-GYN during your appointment that you may not have thought of:
OB-GYNs are trained to discuss sensitive subjects, so you shouldn't hesitate to ask questions about your sexual health.