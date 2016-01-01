Residents of the metropolitan Riverside-San Bernardino area have access to various healthcare facilities. Residents can visit the Loma Linda University Medical Center, the Eisenhower Medical Center, or the Kaiser Permanente Fontana and Ontario Medical Centers for general healthcare. Likewise, children can find care in the Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital. Veterans have access to multiple VA clinics in the surrounding area, such as the Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans' Hospital.
U.S. News ranks the Loma Linda University Medical Center as #1 in the Riverside-San Bernardino metro area and #13 in California. They nationally rank at #42 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery. They’re also ranked as high performers in seven adult specialties and 11 procedures/conditions, including:
U.S. News ranks the Eisenhower Medical Center as #2 in the Riverside-San Bernardino metro area and #21 in California. They rank as high performers in 14 different procedures/conditions, including:
Finding an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) will help you manage your women’s healthcare needs. An OB-GYN is trained to deliver babies and specializes in treating and managing disorders involving a woman's reproductive organs.
OB-GYNs are licensed to perform routine women's reproductive checks such as: Pap tests (aka Pap smears), sexually transmitted infection (STI) checks, pelvic exams, ultrasounds; procedures such as IUD insertions; and surgeries such as a hysterectomy or removal of ovarian cysts.
How often should I see an OB-GYN?
It's recommended that women see an OB-GYN once a year for routine checkups. If you're pregnant or have an underlying health condition, you may need to see an OB-GYN more frequently.
What procedures do OB-GYNs perform?
OB-GYNs can perform or order the following procedures and surgeries:
What conditions do OB-GYNs treat?
OB-GYNs treat the following conditions:
An OB-GYN can also provide prenatal care and help you manage your health during pregnancy.
What should I ask an OB-GYN?
Top questions to ask an OB-GYN during your appointment that you may not have thought of:
OB-GYNs are trained to discuss sensitive subjects, so you shouldn't hesitate to ask questions about your sexual health.