Search

Obstetrics and Gynecology
Close Icon
See All Obstetrics and Gynecology in Los Angeles, California

Find and Book Obstetricians & Gynecologists (OB-GYN) Near Me in Los Angeles, CA

Find qualified obstetricians & gynecologists (OB-GYN) near you in Los Angeles, CA who accept your insurance and book online.
Filter & Sort
Close Icon
Sort By
Recommended Distance Rating: High to Low
Filter By

Insurance

Insurance
View All

Gender

Gender

Distance

Distance

Specialty

Specialty
View All

Age

Age

Availability

Availability

Language

Language
View All

Patient Satisfaction

Patient Satisfaction

Affiliated Facility

Affiliated Facility
View All
Reset
Insurance Coverage
Close Icon
Reset

160 Results for Obstetrics and Gynecology near Los Angeles, CA

Recommended Distance Rating: High to Low

Healthcare at a Glance in Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles has a well-rounded healthcare landscape with many quality options. Topping the U.S. News rankings for hospital systems in Los Angeles and California is the UCLA Medical Center. Los Angeles also has one of the largest integrated VA healthcare systems. Public health services include Martin Luther King, Jr., Center of Public Health. It offers immunizations, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, and more.

Los Angeles’s Top-Rated Facilities

One of the nation’s top healthcare facilities is UCLA Medical Center. It ranks #3 on U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, and is nationally ranked in 14 adult specialties and 6 children’s specialties, including:

  • #3 in Diabetes & Endocrinology
  • #5 in Psychiatry and Orthopedics
  • #8 in Urology, Cancer, Neurology & Neurosurgery

Offering some of the best children’s care in the country is Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, ranked #5 on U.S. News Best Children’s Hospital Honor Roll for 2 consecutive years. It ranks nationally in 10 children’s specialties, including:

  • #3 in Pediatric Cardiology and Heart Surgery
  • #4 in Pediatric Orthopedics
6 Sources

OB-GYN Frequently Asked Questions

Medically reviewed by Carolyn Kay, MD – Written by Megan Lentz
What is an OB-GYN?

Finding an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) will help you manage your women’s healthcare needs. An OB-GYN is trained to deliver babies and specializes in treating and managing disorders involving a woman's reproductive organs.

OB-GYNs are licensed to perform routine women's reproductive checks such as: Pap tests (aka Pap smears), sexually transmitted infection (STI) checks, pelvic exams, ultrasounds; procedures such as IUD insertions; and surgeries such as a hysterectomy or removal of ovarian cysts.

How often should I see an OB-GYN?

 Chevron Icon

It's recommended that women see an OB-GYN once a year for routine checkups. If you're pregnant or have an underlying health condition, you may need to see an OB-GYN more frequently.

What procedures do OB-GYNs perform?

 Chevron Icon

OB-GYNs can perform or order the following procedures and surgeries:

What conditions do OB-GYNs treat?

 Chevron Icon

OB-GYNs treat the following conditions:

An OB-GYN can also provide prenatal care and help you manage your health during pregnancy.

What should I ask an OB-GYN?

 Chevron Icon

Top questions to ask an OB-GYN during your appointment that you may not have thought of:

  • Do you have experience treating people with my condition?
  • How often have you performed this procedure? Do you recommend a specialist?
  • Will this treatment affect my fertility?
  • How can I perform a breast self-exam at home?
  • When should I have my first mammogram? How often should I have one?
  • Should I be screened for cervical cancer? How often should I be screened?
  • Will the procedure hurt?
  • What are my birth control options? What side effects should I be aware of?
  • Based on my family history, should I get genetic testing?
  • Should I get tested for STIs?
  • What happens when it's time for me to give birth? Should I get an epidural?

OB-GYNs are trained to discuss sensitive subjects, so you shouldn't hesitate to ask questions about your sexual health.

View all FAQs Hide all FAQs
Everything you need to find the right doctors near you

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.