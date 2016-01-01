Residents of Fresno have access to several healthcare facilities, including Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center and the Community Regional Medical Center. Veterans living in Fresno have access to the Veterans Affairs Central California Health Care System-Fresno.

Fresno’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News rates Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical center as high performing in five different procedures and conditions, including:

heart failure

kidney failure

stroke

U.S. News rates the Community Regional Medical Center as high performing in two different procedures and conditions: