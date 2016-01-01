Residents of Fremont have access to many healthcare facilities in their local area. Washington Hospital-Fremont and the Kaiser Permanente network, which includes the Kaiser Permanente Fremont Medical Center, are some notable general care providers. In the neighboring city, Palo Alto, children’s care is provided through the Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford. Veterans in Fremont have access to the Fremont VA Clinic.

Fremont’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S News ranks the Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford as #10 in their Best Children’s Hospital Honor Roll. They’re regionally ranked as #2 in California and the Pacific region. The hospital is a high performer in maternity care and nationally ranked in 10 different children’s specialties, including:

#3 in neonatology

#4 in pediatric nephrology

#8 in pediatric neurology & neurosurgery

U.S. News ranks the Washington Hospital-Fremont as high performers in four different procedures/conditions, including: