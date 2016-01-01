As part of the Phoenix Metro, residents of Scottsdale have access to several large healthcare systems. With six hospitals and 70 primary and specialty care clinics in the area, HonorHealth is one of the largest healthcare systems with several facilities in Scottsdale. Banner Behavioral Health Hospital offers residents treatment in both inpatient and outpatient settings for mental health services. The nearest children’s hospitals are Phoenix Children’s Hospital and Los Ninos Hospital.
Within ten miles of Scottsdale are some of the Phoenix metro’s best hospitals, including Mayo Clinic-Phoenix, making the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll at #15. Mayo Clinic-Phoenix nationally ranks in 10 adult specialties, including:
Finding an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) will help you manage your women’s healthcare needs. An OB-GYN is trained to deliver babies and specializes in treating and managing disorders involving a woman's reproductive organs.
OB-GYNs are licensed to perform routine women's reproductive checks such as: Pap tests (aka Pap smears), sexually transmitted infection (STI) checks, pelvic exams, ultrasounds; procedures such as IUD insertions; and surgeries such as a hysterectomy or removal of ovarian cysts.
It's recommended that women see an OB-GYN once a year for routine checkups. If you're pregnant or have an underlying health condition, you may need to see an OB-GYN more frequently.
An OB-GYN can also provide prenatal care and help you manage your health during pregnancy.
OB-GYNs are trained to discuss sensitive subjects, so you shouldn't hesitate to ask questions about your sexual health.