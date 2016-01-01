Chandler Regional Medical Center is the nearest healthcare facility for residents of Chandler. Banner Health and Encompass Health are two of the more extensive healthcare systems in the region. Banner Children’s at Desert is just over seven miles from Chandler and the closest dedicated pediatric care facility. Veterans in the area can get care at the Carl T. Hayden Veterans’ Administration Medical Center or one of its 12 clinic locations.
U.S. News ranks Chandler Regional Medical Center as the #5 hospital in the Greater Phoenix Metro and Arizona. Chandler Regional Medical Center rates as high performing in eight procedures and conditions, including:
Mercy Gilbert Medical Center is the next highest-rated facility in nearby Gilbert. U.S. News rates Mercy Gilbert Medical Center as high performing in five procedures and conditions, including:
Finding an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) will help you manage your women’s healthcare needs. An OB-GYN is trained to deliver babies and specializes in treating and managing disorders involving a woman's reproductive organs.
OB-GYNs are licensed to perform routine women's reproductive checks such as: Pap tests (aka Pap smears), sexually transmitted infection (STI) checks, pelvic exams, ultrasounds; procedures such as IUD insertions; and surgeries such as a hysterectomy or removal of ovarian cysts.
How often should I see an OB-GYN?
It's recommended that women see an OB-GYN once a year for routine checkups. If you're pregnant or have an underlying health condition, you may need to see an OB-GYN more frequently.
What procedures do OB-GYNs perform?
OB-GYNs can perform or order the following procedures and surgeries:
What conditions do OB-GYNs treat?
OB-GYNs treat the following conditions:
An OB-GYN can also provide prenatal care and help you manage your health during pregnancy.
What should I ask an OB-GYN?
Top questions to ask an OB-GYN during your appointment that you may not have thought of:
OB-GYNs are trained to discuss sensitive subjects, so you shouldn't hesitate to ask questions about your sexual health.