Seattle is considered one of the healthiest cities in the nation. Some of Washington’s best hospitals are located in Seattle, including University of Washington Medical Center. Other hospitals in the area include EvergreenHealth Kirkland and Overlake Medical Center. Seattle Children’s Hospital is the only children’s hospital in the area. Veterans have access to the VA Puget Sound Healthcare System. Washington Healthcare Access Alliance is a resource that helps people find free community health clinics.
U.S. News ranks University of Washington Medical Center #1 in Seattle and Washington. It ranks nationally in 6 adult specialties, including:
Offering some of the best children’s care in the northwest is Seattle Children’s Hospital. It ranks nationally in 10 children’s specialties, including:
Neurologists diagnose, treat, and manage disorders related to the brain and central nervous system.
You can see a neurologist for conditions such as migraines, epilepsy, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and Alzheimer’s.
Neurological testing often includes sensory testing of the eyes, ears, nose, and touch, as well as diagnostic testing like MRIs, CTs, EEGs, and lumbar punctures.
What procedures do neurologists perform?
Neurologists can perform the following procedures:
This is not an exhaustive list. Contact your local neurologist for a full list of procedures they can perform. Keep in mind that most neurologists don't do surgery — this is usually done by neurosurgeons.
What conditions do neurologists treat?
Neurologists treat the following conditions:
Some neurologists may specialize in other areas, too, in addition to what's on this list. Get in touch with your local neurologist to learn more about the full range of conditions they may be able to treat.
Neurologist specialty areas
Neurologists may specialize in these areas:
What questions should I ask a neurologist?
Top questions to ask a neurologist during your appointment that you may have not thought of: