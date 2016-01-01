San Antonio, as with other cities in Texas, struggles to combat obesity in adults and children. To that end, San Antonio is home to 3 healthcare systems that are high-performing in treating heart failure and colon cancer. The two main healthcare systems are Methodist Health and Baptist Health. For children’s healthcare, there are several options, including Methodist Children’s Hospital, a 202-bed facility with a Leapfrog A Grade 3 years in a row.
U.S. News ranks Methodist Hospital #1 in San Antonio. Methodist Hospital has 811 licensed beds and 25 operating suites. Methodist Hospital is high-performing in 8 procedures and conditions, including:
U.S. News ranks Baptist Medical Center #2 in San Antonio. Baptist Health received a Leapfrog Hospital Grade A Safety Rating at all 6 of its hospitals. Baptist Medical Center is high-performing in 8 procedures and conditions, including:
Neurologists diagnose, treat, and manage disorders related to the brain and central nervous system.
You can see a neurologist for conditions such as migraines, epilepsy, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and Alzheimer’s.
Neurological testing often includes sensory testing of the eyes, ears, nose, and touch, as well as diagnostic testing like MRIs, CTs, EEGs, and lumbar punctures.
What procedures do neurologists perform?
Neurologists can perform the following procedures:
This is not an exhaustive list. Contact your local neurologist for a full list of procedures they can perform. Keep in mind that most neurologists don't do surgery — this is usually done by neurosurgeons.
What conditions do neurologists treat?
Neurologists treat the following conditions:
Some neurologists may specialize in other areas, too, in addition to what's on this list. Get in touch with your local neurologist to learn more about the full range of conditions they may be able to treat.
Neurologist specialty areas
Neurologists may specialize in these areas:
What questions should I ask a neurologist?
Top questions to ask a neurologist during your appointment that you may have not thought of: