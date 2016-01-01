Houston is a city with ample quality healthcare resources. Home to more than 85 hospitals, with 3 in the top 5 in Texas, Houston has some of the best healthcare options in Texas and in the nation. University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center has been a leader in cancer care for over 31 years. Houston also has one of the largest VA hospitals in the country, Michael E. Debakey VA Medical Center.
Ranked #1 in Houston and Texas, and ranking #16 in U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, is Houston Methodist. It ranks nationally in 10 adult specialties, including:
Offering some of the nation’s best children’s care is Texas Children’s Hospital. It ranks #3 in U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll. Texas Children’s Hospital offers some of the best pediatric care, ranking nationally in 10 children’s specialties, including:
Neurologists diagnose, treat, and manage disorders related to the brain and central nervous system.
You can see a neurologist for conditions such as migraines, epilepsy, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and Alzheimer’s.
Neurological testing often includes sensory testing of the eyes, ears, nose, and touch, as well as diagnostic testing like MRIs, CTs, EEGs, and lumbar punctures.
What procedures do neurologists perform?
Neurologists can perform the following procedures:
This is not an exhaustive list. Contact your local neurologist for a full list of procedures they can perform. Keep in mind that most neurologists don't do surgery — this is usually done by neurosurgeons.
What conditions do neurologists treat?
Neurologists treat the following conditions:
Some neurologists may specialize in other areas, too, in addition to what's on this list. Get in touch with your local neurologist to learn more about the full range of conditions they may be able to treat.
Neurologist specialty areas
Neurologists may specialize in these areas:
What questions should I ask a neurologist?
Top questions to ask a neurologist during your appointment that you may have not thought of: