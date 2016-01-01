Nashville has a robust healthcare landscape. There are 2 prominent cancer care options in Nashville: Sarah Cannon Cancer Center and Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center. For veterans, there are 2 main campuses. The uninsured can get care at the Shade Tree clinic, a free clinic offering prenatal and various specialty care services.
U.S. News ranks Vanderbilt University Medical Center as the #1 hospital in Nashville. It also ranks #20 in the nation on U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Adding to an already impressive standing, Vanderbilt University Medical Center ranks nationally in 9 adult specialties, including:
For the best children’s care in the area, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt tops the list. It ranks nationally in 10 children’s specialties, including:
Neurologists diagnose, treat, and manage disorders related to the brain and central nervous system.
You can see a neurologist for conditions such as migraines, epilepsy, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and Alzheimer’s.
Neurological testing often includes sensory testing of the eyes, ears, nose, and touch, as well as diagnostic testing like MRIs, CTs, EEGs, and lumbar punctures.
What procedures do neurologists perform?
Neurologists can perform the following procedures:
This is not an exhaustive list. Contact your local neurologist for a full list of procedures they can perform. Keep in mind that most neurologists don't do surgery — this is usually done by neurosurgeons.
What conditions do neurologists treat?
Neurologists treat the following conditions:
Some neurologists may specialize in other areas, too, in addition to what's on this list. Get in touch with your local neurologist to learn more about the full range of conditions they may be able to treat.
Neurologist specialty areas
Neurologists may specialize in these areas:
What questions should I ask a neurologist?
Top questions to ask a neurologist during your appointment that you may have not thought of: